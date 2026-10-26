Sharon Osbourne recalls husband Ozzy's final words to her: 'Hold me tight'

Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne got to embrace each other one last time shortly before the Prince of Darkness took his final breaths.

Speaking to BBC in an interview published on Monday, October 26, the former X Factor judge revealed she was fast asleep when her husband passed away on July 22, 2025.

“We’d spoken in the night,” Sharon, 74, recalled. “Ozzy had woken in the night and he asked me to kiss him twice, and I did. And then he said, ‘Hold me, hold me tight,’ and I did.”

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Unbeknownst to either of them, those would be their final moments together as the rock legend passed away from a heart attack shortly afterwards.

“The next thing I know, it’s early in the morning,” Sharon continued, “and someone comes rushing into the room saying, ‘Come down now.’ I ran down, and that was it.”

The Black Sabbath frontman was laid to rest at his Buckinghamshire home on July 30, 2025, and Sharon has been visiting his grave “every day” since then.

“You’ve lost the love of your life, so you don’t just wake up and go, ‘I’m fine now. I’m cured,’” she explained. “You never get over it. But you learn to live with it, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

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