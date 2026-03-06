 
Jack Osbourne reveals Ozzy Osbourne's final hours before death

Ozzy Osbourne breathed his last on July 22, 2025

Geo News Digital Desk
March 06, 2026

Jack Osbourne opened up about his father Ozzy Osbourne’s final hours sharing why the Black Sabbath legend’s sudden death came as such a shock to the family seven months later.

“Obviously everyone knew he was sick,” Jack shared on the March 4 episode of the Hate to Break it to Ya podcast.

“But we weren't expecting it to be as quick as it was.”

Despite battling Parkinson’s disease, Ozzy appeared in good spirits following his last performance at Back to the Beginning on July 5.

Jack recalled that even on the morning of his death, “it wasn't anything dramatic at all. He was up, he was doing his thing, had some breakfast, and that was it.”

Yet Jack sensed his father was preparing to close the chapter on his rock star life.

“I was putting him to bed after the show, and he was brushing his teeth, looking at himself in the mirror. He goes, ‘I think I'm gonna cut my hair off.’ I asked why, and he said, ‘I've retired. I'm not a rock star anymore.’”

Reflecting on that moment, Jack added, “Yeah, he was done. He was OK with his journey.”

Sharon Osbourne also shared her heartbreaking memory of their last exchange.

Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored in December, she recalled Ozzy waking her at 4:30 a.m.

“He said, ‘Kiss me.’ And then he said, ‘Hug me tight.’”

Hours later, Ozzy suffered a fatal heart attack after a brief workout.

Through tears, Sharon admitted, “If only I’d have told him I loved him more. If only I’d have held him tighter.”

