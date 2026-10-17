 
Geo News

Sharon Osbourne shows courage in revealing 'Botched Surgery'

It takes courage to speak about failed surgery and Sharon Osbourne has done just that

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 17, 2026

Sharon Osbourne previously spoke about the facelift she underwent in 2021, which left her horrified by the results
Sharon Osbourne previously spoke about the facelift she underwent in 2021, which left her horrified by the results

Sharon Osbourne has discussed the downsides of a cosmetic procedure that left a dent in her face following botched surgery. 

The former X Factor judge, 74, opened up about her experience with the treatment, admitting that she can feel a hole on the right side of her face.

Speaking on The Osbourne Podcast alongside son Jack, she explained: 'I have an indentation left from it here, all the way down here.

READ MORE: Sharon Osbourne sparks health fears with latest outing

'Pointing out the damage just above her mouth, Sharon suggested that the surgeon might have allowed somebody else to take over part of the procedure.

'I think the surgeon left it to his mate to do,' she quipped. 'I think he took a phone call and then his mate was all, tap in.'

Sharon, who did not identify the surgeon or specify which operation had left the mark, said the treatment she received afterwards failed to put things right.

Sharon's candid confession comes after the TV personality, whose husband, Ozzy Osbourne died last year, previously spoke about the facelift she underwent in 2021, which left her horrified by the results.

In 2022, she described the operation as 'horrendous', saying one eye looked different from the other and compared herself to a 'Cyclops.'

READ MORE: Sharon Osbourne sparks major health concerns

Make us preferred on Google
Vogue Williams says Kelly Clarkson was wrong to 'name and shame' small business
Vogue Williams says Kelly Clarkson was wrong to 'name and shame' small business
Niall Horan breaks down in tears honouring Liam Payne on death anniversary
Niall Horan breaks down in tears honouring Liam Payne on death anniversary
Mark Wright's adorable moments with daughter Palma are treat to watch
Mark Wright's adorable moments with daughter Palma are treat to watch
Selma Blair keeps 90s Con commitment after arrest, makes first appearance
Selma Blair keeps 90s Con commitment after arrest, makes first appearance
Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley spark engagement rumours
Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley spark engagement rumours
Kim Kardashian on 'DWTS': 'I would honestly cry
Kim Kardashian on 'DWTS': 'I would honestly cry
Ariel Winter reveals dating 'Modern Family' costar Nolan Gould's best friend
Ariel Winter reveals dating 'Modern Family' costar Nolan Gould's best friend
RJ Mitte's sister tearfully says 'I lost my father' at celebration of life
RJ Mitte's sister tearfully says 'I lost my father' at celebration of life