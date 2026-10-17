Sharon Osbourne shows courage in revealing 'Botched Surgery'

Sharon Osbourne previously spoke about the facelift she underwent in 2021, which left her horrified by the results

Sharon Osbourne has discussed the downsides of a cosmetic procedure that left a dent in her face following botched surgery.

The former X Factor judge, 74, opened up about her experience with the treatment, admitting that she can feel a hole on the right side of her face.

Speaking on The Osbourne Podcast alongside son Jack, she explained: 'I have an indentation left from it here, all the way down here.

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'Pointing out the damage just above her mouth, Sharon suggested that the surgeon might have allowed somebody else to take over part of the procedure.

'I think the surgeon left it to his mate to do,' she quipped. 'I think he took a phone call and then his mate was all, tap in.'

Sharon, who did not identify the surgeon or specify which operation had left the mark, said the treatment she received afterwards failed to put things right.

Sharon's candid confession comes after the TV personality, whose husband, Ozzy Osbourne died last year, previously spoke about the facelift she underwent in 2021, which left her horrified by the results.

In 2022, she described the operation as 'horrendous', saying one eye looked different from the other and compared herself to a 'Cyclops.'

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