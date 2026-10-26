King Charles draws brutal red line for Prince Harry - Sussexes fate sealed

King Charles has drawn a brutal red line to teach Prince Harry a lesson after the Duke's latest public mention of royal life, despite his desperate plea to make peace with his father and brother.

But now, an insider has revealed the real game-changer.

According to a palace insider, "the King and the future monarch held a crucial, closed-door meeting right after Harry's UK move — and with Princess Anne firmly backing them, both decided to give NO other chance to the Sussexes."

READ MORE: William, Catherine hold talks after Harry says let's 'work it out'

"They were convinced that it could massively backfire in the future due to Meghan's alleged separate mission and thoughts," they added.

Insiders say Harry's willingness to publicly discuss his strained family relationships has only made the royals more reluctant to extend an olive branch. The Palace has already confirmed there is no change to their status.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich also reminded the Duke of his own words when he publicly accepted the agreement with his grandmother, the Queen.

She went on to admite: "The King once risked his bond with Queen Camilla and Prince William to open palace doors for Harry — a move that caused a deep divide between Charles and William."

She continued: "The King craved family unity but was sure the Sussexes would never again represent the royal family."

Now, the tables have completely turned, Fordwich said: "Writers of 'The Crown' must be sitting with pens poised at this now ridiculous situation escalating. Although Harry and Meghan wish to build proper bridges, the king apparently refuses to even discuss the subject."

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