Princess Anne suited and booted for stylish arrival aboard historic Thames ship

The Princess Royal made a stylish appearance in London on Thursday, stepping out in a cream tailored jacket and blue skirt.

A video shared by Kings Horse Guards Spotting captured Princess Anne arriving by car before heading to HMS Wellington, moored on the Victoria Embankment.

The royal, who serves as Patron of Maritime UK, attended a National Council Roundtable aboard the historic ship.

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Her maritime engagement followed a Senior Fellows Lunch at Octavia House, held in her capacity as Patron of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine.

Princess Anne’s historic tiara

Anne received plenty of compliments on her tiara at the State Banquet held in honour of the Sultan of Oman, where she wore a treasured piece of royal jewellery with a fascinating family history.

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The Princess Royal chose the Meander bandeau tiara, also known as the Greek Key Tiara, which belonged to Princess Andrew of Greece and Denmark, the mother of her late father, Prince Philip.

She paired the heirloom with a pearl necklace and matching earrings from her personal collection.