Princess Anne leaves fans in tears with emotional speech at milestone event

In a deeply moving and inspiring moment, Princess Anne fought back tears as she led a heartfelt and powerful tribute to mark a truly historic milestone ceremony at the iconic London memorial.

The Princess Royal made a graceful and commanding appearance at the Centenary Dedication of the Guards Memorial at Horse Guards Parade on Friday, marking exactly 100 years since the monument was first revealed to the public.

The royal, who has been crowned the most popular member of the British royal family in new Poll, delivered a powerful address to mark the century of courage, sacrifice and honour.

With unwavering poise and heartfelt sincerity, her encouraging and deeply moving words struck a chord with all who were present, leaving the audience in tears and filled with immense pride.

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In her capacity as Senior Colonel of the Foot Guards, King Charles' only sister received a Royal Salute and a Guard of Honour during the ceremonial occasion.

Princess Anne also unveiled the memorial, which has undergone restoration work, at the event organised by the Household Cavalry.

The monument was originally erected in honour of Foot Guards who gave their lives during World War One.

Accompanied by the Major General and seven representatives drawn from each of the seven regiments, she laid a wreath at the restored monument.

During the ceremony, she took the opportunity to speak with serving members of the Guards as well as cadets who were present.

The wreath-laying and address formed central parts of a wider programme of commemorations designed to honour the sacrifice of Foot Guards personnel across both world wars.

The Guards Memorial was first unveiled on October 16, 1926 by Field Marshal The Duke of Connaught, who held the role of Senior Colonel of the Foot Guards at that time.

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