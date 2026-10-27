King Charles office releases first statement as Meghan gives up 'revenge'

King Charles' office made its first statement after Meghan Markle chose her personal growth over 'revenge.'

On October 27, Buckingham Palace shared details about the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's visit to Finland on social media.

A series of photos featuring the joyful royal couple fulfilling their duties has been shared on the royal family's Instagram page.

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The message reads, "The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are in Helsinki to celebrate the close and longstanding relationship between the UK and Finland.

"Their Royal Highnesses have visited City Hall, celebrating Finnish art and culture, and also attended a reception at the Ambassador’s Residence.

"The Duke and Duchess will continue their programme of engagements this week, highlighting the UK’s partnership with Finland from defence and security to business and innovation, and education."

It was the first message from royal family after Meghan Markle paused her life in the UK for a golden opportunity in Australia.

The Duchess of Sussex confirmed she is going to perform the role of judge for Junior MasterChef Australia with Poh Ling Yeow.

It is understood that Archie and Lilibet will also travel with their mother. However, no confirmation has been made yet.

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Meghan moving out of the UK, even on a temporary basis, may be relieving for the royals, as the chances of further controversies have declined.