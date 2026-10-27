Jay-Z confirmed as headliner for 2027 Super Bowl halftime show

Jay-Z will headline the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show, the NFL confirmed on Monday 26 October 2026, giving the rap mogul his first turn on the sport’s biggest musical stage.

The announcement was made during Monday Night Football and was shared with Apple Music, whose social post carried the hashtag #AppleMusicHalftime and the line “GOAT’s out of the bag.”

The news had already leaked in the media the week before, so the confirmation came as no great surprise to fans.

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Super Bowl LXI takes place on Sunday 14 February 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The game will be shown on ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes, and will also stream on Disney+.

The booking has a neat twist.

Since 2019, Jay-Z’s company Roc Nation has been responsible for booking the Super Bowl halftime show and other major NFL music events, so the man who has helped choose the headliners in recent years now takes the spotlight himself.

According to Puck News, Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus had been considered before Jay-Z chose himself, though that account has not been confirmed by the NFL or Roc Nation.

The announcement also fits a big year for the rapper.

Jay-Z has played stadium concerts in 2026 marking the 30th anniversary of his debut album Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint.

The halftime slot will now put those milestones in front of one of the largest television audiences of the year.

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