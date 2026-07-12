Eminem, Jay-Z excite fans with live ‘Renegade’ duet: ‘Legends’

Eminem and Jay Z brought the house down with an epic reunion.

On Saturday, July 11, the rapper, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, crashed the Young Forever singer’s concert.

The 56-year-old, whose real name is Shawn Corey Carter, is performing a massive three-night historic concert run at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx to commemorate his iconic catalogue.

The opening night on July 10 commemorated the 30th anniversary of Jay-Z’s debut album, Reasonable Doubt, which was performed cut-for-cut.

The second night, meanwhile, marked the 25th anniversary of his influential record, The Blueprint. Joining Beyonce’s husband on stage, the two hip hop legends performed live duet of their 2001 collaboration, Renegade.

The two sent the concert goers into an absolute frenzy after performing the song which they released 25 years ago.

In addition to singing the fan-favourite track during the Night Two of Jay-Z's 30th-anniversary concert run, Eminem, 53, performed his massive solo hit Lose Yourself over a modified instrumental of Jay-Z's song The Takeover.

Eminem and Jay-Z are two of hip-hop's biggest legends. They are best known for their Renegade collaboration.

Interestingly, fans can expect to hear them together on brand new music as they are reuniting on an upcoming collaborative album led by rap icon Rakim.