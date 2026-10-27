Selma Blair breaks cover weeks after shocking flight incident

Selma Blair makes first public appearance after flight arrest

Selma Blair is back to running errands — with an iced matcha in hand and her service dog Scout by her side.

She was spotted weeks after an alleged midair incident landed the actress in serious trouble.

The Legally Blonde star, 54, was spotted out in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 22, keeping things casual in a tan jacket, gray sweater, jeans and black boots.

Read More: Selma Blair's flight controversies: What happened in 2016 and 2026?

Her low-key outing comes just weeks after she was arrested following an alleged meltdown aboard a flight to New York City.

According to reports, Blair allegedly bit a flight attendant, assaulted another person and tried to open the plane’s door during the flight.

She was reportedly restrained before being arrested after the aircraft landed.

The actress was then taken to a hospital for an evaluation before appearing in court and being released on bond.

During the court appearance, her attorneys reportedly addressed what may have contributed to the alleged incident.

There has also been an update from someone who knows Blair personally. Sasha Farber, her former Dancing with the Stars partner, recently shared how she has been doing following the arrest and hospitalisation.

While the latest sighting offered a glimpse of Blair getting back to everyday life, questions remain about the incident and what comes next.

Read More: Selma Blair's legal team breaks silence after flight chaos: 'Severe confusion'

For now, it was matcha, errands and Scout — a much quieter scene than the alleged drama that unfolded thousands of feet in the air.