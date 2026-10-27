Chrishell Stause, G Flip call it quits after four years

Chrishell Stause isn’t hiding how much her latest heartbreak hurts.

The Selling Sunset star has confirmed her split from G Flip in an emotional video, admitting she’s struggling to process the end of their relationship.

“I have a pretty humbling update to share with you guys. G and I are now longer together. We have agreed to treat this public separation with love and respect for each other,” Chrishell said.

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The 45-year-old added that she still has strong feelings for the musician, saying, “I am in love with this person, and I don’t have all the information and reasons. I’m sure, just like always, with time, you get the lessons you’re meant to get.”

Chrishell also thanked fans for their support, explaining why she chose to share the news on video rather than release a statement. “And I know that will happen, and I’m gonna heal…definitely never doing this again,” she said.

“I just felt like you guys deserved than a cold written statement, because you’ve been so supportive and so loving. We really appreciate that.”

As the video continued, Chrishell became visibly emotional and turned her pain inward.

“I feel like a little bit of a failure. There’s nothing you could say about me that would be worse than what I say to myself,” she admitted.

She later added, “I just have to heal…and figure this out. It’s hard. It’s painful. I swing big. I miss.”

The couple first confirmed their romance in 2022, married in Las Vegas in 2023 and held another ceremony the following year.

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After more than four years together, their relationship has now come to an end.

Chrishell closed with a message that summed up the heartbreak: “This sucks, but everyone deserves to be happy, and I wish that for both of us.”