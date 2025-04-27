'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause gets real about IVF side effects

Chrishell Stause reveals her side effects after trying to conceive via IVF

Reality star Chrishell Stause is seeing the bitter truth about pursuing IVF treatment.

The Selling Sunset star, 43, and musician G Flip, who married in 2022, are "actively trying" to conceive a baby via IVF while also being open to adopt.

In a recent interview with UsWeekly, the celebrity realtor opened up about "literally still bleeding" after having to do an injection amid her IVF treatment.

"I’m literally still bleeding from a shot I had to just give myself. So, yes, we are actively trying," she told the publication.

Stause, who was initially married to former This Is Us actor Justin Hartley and dated her Selling Sunset costar Jason Oppenheim, also got candid about what makes her current marriage "special."

“I think what makes it special is that we just really meet each other where we are, and it’s a really beautiful thing," the Netflix star shared.

"We celebrate every part of each other, whether it’s the parts a lot of people like or the weird, funny, silly, unique parts, us being nerds to each other. I just feel like it’s just really exciting anytime she’s in the room and vice versa, just because they’re my favorite human being," she concluded.