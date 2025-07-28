'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause marries G-Flip for fourth time

'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause renews vows with G-Flip again

Celebrity realtor and reality star Chrishell Stause had her fourth annual wedding ceremony this weekend.

The Selling Sunset star, 44, renewed her vows with the Australian rapper, 31, in medieval-themed nuptials held at Mulholland Castle.

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton shared photos from the intimate ceremony, showing the Oppenheim Group realtor dressed in an off-shoulder corseted bridal gown and G-Flip in a regal red prince costume.

The pair exchanged vows under the playful titles of “Lady Stause” and “Lord Flipo.”

“By royal decree, we request the honor of your noble presence to witness the wedding ceremony of Lord Flipo & Lady Stause,” read the couple’s themed invitation. Guests were encouraged to dress in “medieval, renaissance, regal, and festive attire.”

Stause went all-in on the theme, even dyeing her handwritten vow scroll with a tea bag and crafting her own bouquet for the ceremony.

The couple originally wed in a low-key Las Vegas celebration in July 2022, though they didn’t obtain a marriage license at the time.

Since then, they’ve renewed their vows each year, with previous ceremonies in Palm Springs (2023) and Melbourne, Australia (2024). “We promised we’re going to do it every year,” Stause told E! News last year.

Stause was previously married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley, while G-Flip was linked to fellow Australian musician Jemma Lucy.