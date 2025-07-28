 
Geo News

'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause marries G-Flip for fourth time

Reality star Chrishell Stause first married in Las Vegas in July 2022

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 28, 2025

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause renews vows with G-Flip again
'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause renews vows with G-Flip again

Celebrity realtor and reality star Chrishell Stause had her fourth annual wedding ceremony this weekend.

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause marries G-Flip for fourth time

The Selling Sunset star, 44, renewed her vows with the Australian rapper, 31, in medieval-themed nuptials held at Mulholland Castle.

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton shared photos from the intimate ceremony, showing the Oppenheim Group realtor dressed in an off-shoulder corseted bridal gown and G-Flip in a regal red prince costume.

The pair exchanged vows under the playful titles of “Lady Stause” and “Lord Flipo.”

“By royal decree, we request the honor of your noble presence to witness the wedding ceremony of Lord Flipo & Lady Stause,” read the couple’s themed invitation. Guests were encouraged to dress in “medieval, renaissance, regal, and festive attire.”

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause marries G-Flip for fourth time

Stause went all-in on the theme, even dyeing her handwritten vow scroll with a tea bag and crafting her own bouquet for the ceremony.

The couple originally wed in a low-key Las Vegas celebration in July 2022, though they didn’t obtain a marriage license at the time. 

Since then, they’ve renewed their vows each year, with previous ceremonies in Palm Springs (2023) and Melbourne, Australia (2024). “We promised we’re going to do it every year,” Stause told E! News last year.

Stause was previously married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley, while G-Flip was linked to fellow Australian musician Jemma Lucy.

Jennifer Lopez has awkward wardrobe mishap on Poland stage
Jennifer Lopez has awkward wardrobe mishap on Poland stage
Heather Thomas steps out in rare outing, surprising fans
Heather Thomas steps out in rare outing, surprising fans
Tom Lehrer, musical satirist, dies aged 97
Tom Lehrer, musical satirist, dies aged 97
Kim Kardashian wishes grand mother Mary Jo in a heartfelt birthday post
Kim Kardashian wishes grand mother Mary Jo in a heartfelt birthday post
'Fantastic Four' star gives major insight into mid-credit scene
'Fantastic Four' star gives major insight into mid-credit scene
Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner enjoy girls night out
Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner enjoy girls night out
Matthew Lawrence drops bombshell plan to resurrect Robin Williams
Matthew Lawrence drops bombshell plan to resurrect Robin Williams
Jamie Lee Curtis claims her Oscar win would have made late mom Janet Leigh furious
Jamie Lee Curtis claims her Oscar win would have made late mom Janet Leigh furious