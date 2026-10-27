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The Avengers' Mark Ruffalo makes surprise appearance at Macklemore's concert

Mark Ruffalo shares powerful message at Macklemore’s sold-out Dublin concert

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Web Desk
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Published October 27, 2026

The Avengers’ Mark Ruffalo makes surprise appearance at Macklemore’s concert
The Avengers’ Mark Ruffalo makes surprise appearance at Macklemore’s concert

The Avengers star Mark Ruffalo made a surprise appearance at Macklemore’s sold-out concert in Dublin.

The Hollywood actor, best known for portraying the Hulk in Marvel films, appeared virtually at Dublin’s 3Arena on Monday, October 26, as the rapper launched his benefit tour in Europe.

“Hey, hey, hey, Macklemore, how are you?” he began in the video before encouraging the show's star to continue speaking out for Palestinians and equality.

READ MORE: Dropped from Ed Sheeran tour, Macklemore announces his own ‘Free Palestine' shows

“Keep fighting for a free Palestine, and humanity all over the world, and equality amongst the people. There’ll be no peace until there’s equality,” The Poor actor said.

“Lots of love. Have a great show. Keep fighting the good fight. Amen. God bless everybody," he added.

Although the Task actor was not physically present at the concert, he joined the “Free Palestine” benefit show through a video message displayed on the arena’s giant screen.

Ruffalo’s message added a high-profile show of support to the concert, which brought together musicians, actors and other voices in solidarity with Palestinians.

Irish actor Liam Cunningham delivered the opening remarks, while other celebrities, including Cynthia Nixon, Julian Casablancas and Ilana Glazer, also sent video messages.

The tour follows Macklemore’s removal from the remaining US dates of Ed Sheeran’s Loop tour after the rapper made pro-Palestinian remarks during performances in New Jersey. 

READ MORE: Gigi Hadid backs Macklemore after Ed Sheeran's statement

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