Robert Pattinson shares major 'The Batman Part II' filming update

Gotham’s Dark Knight is gearing up to return — and Robert Pattinson has offered an encouraging update on The Batman Part II after a production pause threw filming plans into uncertainty.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, the 40-year-old actor praised Steven Soderbergh for stepping in to help Matt Reeves finish the highly anticipated sequel while Reeves deals with a family matter.

“I am so happy he’s come on to help Matt,” Robert said.

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“It’s incredibly generous of him – and he’s doing it in the loveliest way. It’s completely selfless,” he added.

Rather than taking the film in a new direction, Soderbergh is helping get the remaining scenes completed while preserving Reeves’ creative vision — something Pattinson clearly appreciates.

“I think Matt had put so much work into the script, and we’re almost done,” he said.

And for fans wondering when Batman will be back in action, Pattinson had some promising news.

“I think they’re in production already,” he revealed. “And I’m starting in a couple of days.”

Production was temporarily paused earlier this month after Reeves stepped away to handle a family matter.

DC Studios later explained that Soderbergh had offered to help complete the final weeks of principal photography, with both filmmakers working together to protect Reeves’ vision.

Reeves has also made clear he isn’t abandoning the project, easing concerns that the sequel could be heading for a major creative shake-up.

Pattinson will return as Bruce Wayne, alongside Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis and Jeffrey Wright.

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The Batman Part II is currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 18, 2028.