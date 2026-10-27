Sandra Bullock gives fans Halloween inspiration with her iconic movie roles

With Halloween season just around the corner, Sandra Bullock has a few ideas for fans, who are still looking for some inspirations.

The Oscar-winner began her week by taking a nostalgic trip through her film career.

on Monday, October 26, she shared a carousel of images on Instagram featuring several of her most memorable on-screen characters.

READ MORE: Sandra Bullock teases ‘Practical Magic' sequel plans

“A little last-minute Halloween inspo for anyone still searching for a costume… just grab a striped scarf, a yellow sweater, and the one and only Betty White [loved up emoji],” the Practical Magic star captioned the post.

The montage of photos and videos opened with a throwback to one of her most recognisable roles in Miss Congeniality (2000), featuring Bullock during the beauty pageant scene in which her character, FBI agent Gracie Hart, represents New Jersey.

The Speed actress’ Halloween inspiration extended beyond the beloved pageant comedy, with the post also showcasing images connected to other popular films in her career, including The Blind Side (2009), The Proposal and The Lost City.

Her playful reference to Betty White also brought back memories of the 2009 romantic comedy in which White played the eccentric and lovable Grandma Annie alongside Bullock and Ryan Reynolds.

Rather than simply suggesting a costume, Bullock's post offered fans a chance to revisit the characters that have helped define her career, from romantic comedy favourites to dramatic performances and action-packed adventures.

READ MORE: The Avengers' Mark Ruffalo makes surprise appearance at Macklemore's concert