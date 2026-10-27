Taylor Swift gets honest about fame in new Songwriter Hall of Fame speech

Behind the sold-out stadiums, worldwide recognition and songs that millions know by heart, Taylor Swift says fame can bring a level of unpredictability that requires its own set of coping tools.

The 14-time Grammy winner offered a candid glimpse into life under the spotlight during her induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

She described the phenomenon as an unintended consequence of her love for music while paying tribute to the songwriters who helped guide her through her formative years.

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“Fame, that’s sort of a byproduct of my love for music,” The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker said while speaking at the Monday gala at Music City Center.

“It’s also why there’s sort of like these daily random doses of chaos that just pop up in my life every once in a while, every couple of hours,” she added, explaining that recognition is both a rewarding part of her career and a source of occasional disruption. “That can be kind of weird.”

Rather than suggesting that she has eliminated the difficulties that come with fame, the Eras Tour performer explained that she has developed ways to navigate them. “I have tools in place in my mind that help me navigate that and get back to true north when life feels so bizarre,” she said.

The Opalite songstress also used the occasion to recognise the songwriters whose work and guidance influenced her long before she became an internationally celebrated artist.

“One thing that I did learn is that songwriters, although they possess a superhuman ability to understand and interpret the human condition and like insane levels of empathy, they are just people too,” she said.

The 36-year-old pop superstar went on to describe how those writers had helped shape her life, adding that they were among the people who “raised me and guided me through formative years.”

Her induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame comes a few days after her self-titled debut album turned two decades old on October 24.

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