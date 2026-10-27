Meghan Markle's latest move shatters Prince Harry's dream

Prince Harry, who had finally begun to live his UK dream again, is reportedly being pushed by Meghan Markle to change his plans.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to be showing 'zero interest' in staying in the UK, with the couple already announcing they will spend the festive season in Los Angeles to enjoy more quality time together.

The move has left royal fans heartbroken, with many hoping to see Harry back on British soil for Christmas.

It’s only been a matter of weeks since Archie and Lilibet's grand UK return, but teh Duchess is already being pulled back to Hollywood and the Duke fears the worst.

Meghan had alleged pushed Harry for their family to return to LA to enable them to spend some quality time with Doria.

An insider claimed that she is planning to land back in Hollywood with a bang as she looks to relaunch her acting career.

"Meghan's got a ton of meetings lined up for when she's back in LA and she's really excited about what could come out of them. She’s already in talks for a few different projects, both scripted and reality, so things are definitely moving in the right direction," a source close to cteh cpouple revealed to Closer.

Meghan has made no secret of dipping her toes back into the acting world, having already filmed a cameo for upcoming film, Close Personal Friends, alongside Lily Collins.

But in a shock announcement last week, her former agent, Ari Emanuel, dropped the biggest hint yet that Meghan could be set to return to a more permanent role – on TV.

Ari added, "I think she’s actually getting booked and there’s reality stuff and TV stuff."

Now we’re told there is more behind Meghan’s return to LA than the Sussexes are letting on as the source says she also plans to ‘reconnect’ with the great and good of Hollywood to get her career reboot rolling.

She’s going to be hitting up all the right holiday parties, which makes it easier since so many of the people she wants to mix with will be in the same room.

Meanwhile, Harry has fully thrown himself back into life in the UK and appears more at home than he has in a long time as he continues to carry out public engagements for charities close to his heart, including the upcoming 2027 Invictus Games.

The source says Harry fears Meghan could have ‘zero interest’ in living long term in the UK if she gets her teeth into an exciting new project.

"Harry understands they need the income and he's supportive of her ambitions, but he's also worried about what this means for their future in England. It makes Harry fear that Meghan has zero interest in making their UK return work for the long term." they claimed.

The last thing he wants is Meghan spending months at a time in LA but she's not about to put her career on hold. She's got the acting bug again and she's determined to see where it takes her.

Hollywood is where she feels most at home professionally, she knows how the business works and she sees a real opportunity to make good money’.

Of course, both Meghan and Harry have made it clear that the needs of their children come first and Archie and Lilibet have already had to change schools twice – once when leaving the US and again when they were pulled out of their first UK school after two days over security fears.

But the source warns, ‘As eager as she is to jumpstart her career, she’s not rushing. She has a lot of moving parts to consider, mostly the children and making sure they aren’t disrupted, which ideally means finding a way to shoot around their school holiday schedule.

‘As much as she does miss home, she’s not limiting herself to projects shooting solely in California. There are opportunities in the UK, and a lot of Hollywood projects are filmed in Europe.