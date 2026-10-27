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Beatrice, Eugenie's royal ship finally sinks as brutal verdict issued

Sarah Ferguson, Andrew's 'wrongdoings' end Beatrice and Eugenie's royal careers

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 27, 2026

Beatrice, Eugenies royal ship finally sinks as brutal verdict issued
Beatrice, Eugenie's royal ship finally sinks as brutal verdict issued

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's every effort has seemingly gone in vain after a brutal verdict about their future in the royal family has been issued.

From keeping a noticeable distance from their scandal-hit parents to keeping quiet for the sake of the royal family, the sisters did try their best to secure their place within royal circles.

However, Britons made their final decision on whether the York sisters deserve to become working members of the firm or not. 

READ MORE: Beatrice, Eugenie to leave either Andrew or Fergie unhappy: Here's why 

The Express conducted a poll in October, asking its readers, "Should Princess Beatrice and Eugenie be working royals?"

In a shocking result, 82% of voters said no. Only 14% of voters supported the idea of Beatrice and Eugenie becoming working royals. 4% of voters were unsure.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's ties with Epstein shattered dreams of their daughters as well.

The royal family has been keeping distance from them in order to avoid any more negative reporting. 

READ MORE: Princess Eugenie makes unexpected appearance amid Meghan's fresh turmoil

Well, time will reveal if King Charles and Prince William consider taking any kind of help from Beatrice and Eugenie. 

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