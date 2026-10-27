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Inside Drew Barrymore's shocking approach on daytime TV

Drew Barrymore and Kristen Bell want girls to rethink about beauty standards

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Web Desk
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Published October 27, 2026

Inside Drew Barrymore’s shocking approach on daytime TV
Inside Drew Barrymore’s shocking approach on daytime TV

Kristen Bell and Drew Barrymore decided to take beauty standards apart by literally taking their glam off on television.

During recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the pair removed their makeup and hair extensions while discussing social media pressure and the expectations placed on women’s appearances.

“You were the inspiration for me suggesting this because there’s no other show you could do this on,” Kristen said, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Read More: Drew Barrymore reveals the one thing she fears most for her daughters

“I can’t be like, ‘I’m gonna go on another talk show and take out my hair extensions.’ They’re gonna be like, ‘Could you… Maybe that’s not how we’re gonna do this talk show.’”

Once Kristen began unclipping her extensions, Drew followed suit. But the conversation quickly went beyond a makeup-free moment.

The Nobody Wants This star, who shares daughters Lincoln and Delta with husband Dax Shepard, explained how parenting changed her perspective on beauty.

“So I said, you know what, makeup and dressing and fashion, it’s not about concealment, it’s about creativity. And for some reason when I taught that to them, I also finally heard it for the first time myself,” she said.

Kristen also wants girls to know that cosmetics aren’t a requirement for showing up online.

“For me, it’s just like… I wasn’t born with makeup on. I’ll survive if I post something on social media without makeup on, and I want other girls, anybody, to feel that it’s not mandatory,” she added.

She praised Dax’s approach to their daughters’ choices, saying he is “actually much better at it than I am.”

Read More: Drew Barrymore opens up about 'tough' aspect of aging

The couple’s daughters are 11 and 13, and Kristen said helping them value “internal validation as opposed to external validation” is key.

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