Drew Barrymore opens up about 'tough' aspect of aging

Drew Barrymore talked about the 'trial and error' phase of aging

By
Maryam Nasir
|

November 02, 2025

Drew Barrymore shares challenges of hormone therapy 

Drew Barrymore is sharing the reality of turning 50 as a woman.

Barrymore, who turned 50 in February, has opened up about the drawbacks of hormone therapy, as well as dealing with other signs of aging.

She told People she "just went through a round of hormone therapy," which is used to treat menopause symptoms.

"Everyone said it would be trial and error, and I just went through a lot of error," the Charlie’s Angels star said, describing the process as "tough."

"I did not recognize the person I saw in the mirror. I was like, ‘Is that the crypt keeper? No, that's me,' " she added.

The actress and talk show host revealed that her face looked sallow and "puffy from hormones," admitting, "I just didn't feel good about myself."

However, Barrymore always resists such thoughts and turns to healthy practices that have worked out for her in the past.

"Every time I feel that way, I'm like, 'Okay, buckle down: eat cleaner, prioritize sleep, start exercising a little bit more, and just get yourself back to center,'" she explained.

"My therapist and mentor, Dr. Barry Michels, helped me write out a list of seven healthy habits for me that work, and I just get back to that list,” Barrymore said.

"It's actually faded over time, and I retrace it with a black pen so I can still read it perfectly because it helps," the 50 First Dates star added.

"It's not good to stay stuck and not feeling confident or attractive or good about yourself. So these are just little steps you can take," Drew Barrymore noted. 

