Prince Harry branded own worst enemy for crying over 'self-Inflicted' wound

Prince Harry has been brutally warned to drop the victim act as experts claim his constant narrative of hurt and blame is not only killing any last hope of a reconciliation with the royal family, but may also turn the British public against him for good.

The Duke of Sussex has been advised to shut his mout as he raised eyebrows after a fresh wave of fury with his claims in a new interview.

While in conversation with GQ, the Duke claimed he wants peace with the royal family but others "don't want it to work out."

PR expert Eric Schiffer blasted Meghan Markle's husband for crying over yet another "self-inflicted wound," warning that broadcasting family drama to a magazine is the absolute "last thing you do" to heal a rift.

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Schiffer, in conversation with Newsweek, spoke about Harry's actions, saying: "Make a selection-do you want a relationship with your father and your brother, or do you want to try to stop the bleed out of reputational challenges, because you can't have both, and if he's going to focus on his reputation, then he has to keep his mouth shut with his family, don't talk about it, don't comment."

The Duke's recent comments even forced Harry's spokesperson to clear the air as they statad: "It was absolutely not intended as a swipe at his brother or any other member of his family. The comment was made in a general context and was not directed at his family in any way."



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