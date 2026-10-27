 
Geo News

Prince Harry branded own worst enemy for crying over 'self-Inflicted' wound

The Duke of Sussex brutally warned to drop the victim act

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 27, 2026

Prince Harry branded own worst enemy for crying over self-Inflicted wound
Prince Harry branded own worst enemy for crying over 'self-Inflicted' wound

Prince Harry has been brutally warned to drop the victim act as experts claim his constant narrative of hurt and blame is not only killing any last hope of a reconciliation with the royal family, but may also turn the British public against him for good.

The Duke of Sussex has been advised to shut his mout as he raised eyebrows after a fresh wave of fury with his claims in a new interview.

While in conversation with GQ, the Duke claimed he wants peace with the royal family but others "don't want it to work out."

PR expert Eric Schiffer blasted Meghan Markle's husband for crying over yet another "self-inflicted wound," warning that broadcasting family drama to a magazine is the absolute "last thing you do" to heal a rift.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle's latest move shatters Prince Harry's dream

Schiffer, in conversation with Newsweek, spoke about Harry's actions, saying: "Make a selection-do you want a relationship with your father and your brother, or do you want to try to stop the bleed out of reputational challenges, because you can't have both, and if he's going to focus on his reputation, then he has to keep his mouth shut with his family, don't talk about it, don't comment."

The Duke's recent comments even forced Harry's spokesperson to clear the air as they statad: "It was absolutely not intended as a swipe at his brother or any other member of his family. The comment was made in a general context and was not directed at his family in any way."

READ MORE: Meghan Markle says no to 'royal life' in exciting new announcement

Make us preferred on Google
Princess Kate issues major update as Meghan plans to pause UK life
Princess Kate issues major update as Meghan plans to pause UK life
King Charles office releases first statement as Meghan gives up 'revenge'
King Charles office releases first statement as Meghan gives up 'revenge'
Princess Kate reaches out to US billionaire for powerful alliance
Princess Kate reaches out to US billionaire for powerful alliance
Beatrice, Eugenie's royal ship finally sinks as brutal verdict issued
Beatrice, Eugenie's royal ship finally sinks as brutal verdict issued
Duchess Sophie fulfils King Charles' assignment with peace message
Duchess Sophie fulfils King Charles' assignment with peace message
Meghan Markle's latest move shatters Prince Harry's dream
Meghan Markle's latest move shatters Prince Harry's dream
Meghan Markle says no to 'royal life' in exciting new announcement 
Meghan Markle says no to 'royal life' in exciting new announcement 
Prince William celebrates Harry Kane Ballon d'Or win with heartfelt message
Prince William celebrates Harry Kane Ballon d'Or win with heartfelt message