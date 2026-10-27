Ashe celebrates massive album success ahead of Girl Of Your Dreams tour

Ashe continues to collect milestones for her album The Girl Of Your Dreams after its release this month, and her newest achievement is the Billboard Top 200 chart.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter has entered the list for the first time, with her fourth studio album, and took to social media to celebrate.

The Moral of the Story hitmaker penned, "The Girl Of Your Dreams is a Billboard Top 20 album, my brain and my heart are melting."

READ MORE: Ashe earns new milestone as latest album goes mainstream

Fans quickly flocked to the comments and congratulated the singer, writing, "No shade but youre so gonna enter the top 10 bc thats aoty for ya," and "you deserve EVERYTHING."

A third cheered, "LET'S GET THIS TOP10 NEXT AND THE TOP1," while one added, "THIS MAKES ME SO INSANELY PROUD OF YOU."

More chimed in, "You deserve!! Such a beautiful album," and "ashe is taking over the world and im so here for it."

While one declared, "Grammy is coming next, I just know it!"

READ MORE: Ashe sends fans into overdrive with The Girl Of Your Dreams tour bombshell