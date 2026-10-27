Kylian Mbappé dropped by Chinese brands amid backlash over 'dictator' remarks

Two Chinese companies have cancelled their sponsorships with Kylian Mbappé after apparent comments the Real Madrid star made about former leader Mao Zedong.

Mbappé, when asked which online meme makes him laugh the most while appearing on a French talk show, The Bridge, responded, “That makes me laugh the most, it’s the one where there’s a video of a guy, I think it’s a Chinese dictator…”

However, the 27-year-old didn’t quote Mao Zedong by name but he is often portrayed as a dictator in a viral online joke, with other photoshopped videos of him making rounds on the internet besides figures such as North Korea’s Kim Jong and Joseph Stalin.

“That really makes me laugh, I use it with my friends all the time,” he added.

Following Mbappé's comment, two Chinese companies have announced the termination of their partnership contracts with the player.

One of China's leading dairy manufacturers, Mengniu, issued a statement on Weibo saying it “firmly opposes” the comments.

“Effective immediately, our company is terminating all cooperation with Kylian Mbappé,” it read.

Another Chinese beverage giant Dongpeng released a similar press release that reads, “Our company firmly opposes and has a zero-tolerance policy towards any behaviour that offends national sentiments.”

The Bridge is hosted by Mbappé's Real Madrid teammate Aurélien Tchouaméni.

The original footage where the interview was uploaded is no longer available on the show’s YouTube channel.

The unverified clips that have been making rounds on social media, Mbappe doesn’t identify Mao by name, instead he says he “uses (the meme) with friends all the time.”