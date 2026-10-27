Joe Alwyn makes new appearance with Mary Beth Barone after rumours

Joe Alwyn and Mary Beth Barone were spotted out and about again after their previous public outings caused a hubbub on social media.

The 35-year-old British actor was seen taking a walk in Manhattan with the Overcompensating star who is working in the upcoming rom-com movie, Still We Met, with him.

The Conversations With Friends star and Barone sparked a buzz on social media with their appearance together and ended up surrounded by dating rumours.

However, the dating rumours were put to rest when Alwyn was seen with his girlfriend, Sarah Pidgeon, and his movie was announced with Barone.

READ MORE: Joe Alwyn lands in controversy about hate accounts against ex Taylor Swift

Reacting to Alwyn's rare public appearance, fans flocked to X and wrote, "I know they aren't dating but they do look so good together! When did he get so hot?! And I have the biggest girl crush on MBB."

Another added, "They might attend the Knicks game today."

While a third chimed in, "absolutely love that joe alwyn is filming a nyc romcom because of all the candids we are getting and will keep getting."

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