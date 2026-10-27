Meghan Markle tell-all to focus on childhood 'trauma' not royal rift

Will Meghan Markle open up about the most 'painful chapters' of her life in a tell-all memoir or interview? Well, it could be a possibility after Thomas Markle was accused of child pornography.

The Duchess of Sussex finally unveiled the reason behind her resentment toward her father in a statement released after her half-brother claimed that he found disturbing content on the electronic devices of Thomas Markle Snr.

Meghan revealed that she knew about her father's actions and remained quiet to let the investigation happen in a proper manner. She kept Archie and Lilibet away from their grandfather for this very reason.

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Now, Rob Shutter shared that the Duchess might open up about her traumatic childhood, meaning the focus might not be on the royal rift.

An insider shared, "Meghan has every right to tell her story, including the painful chapters she has kept private. The big question is how much she is willing to reveal.

"Will she discuss the abuse, the emotional scars, the family conflicts and the childhood experiences that shaped her, or will she draw a line around certain memories?"

It is Meghan's time to let people understand "the personal history behind the headlines."

The tell-all book or any interview is not only beneficial for financial purposes but also connects with the public.

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An insider added, "She controls the narrative this time. The question is whether she is ready to be completely candid about her childhood and reveal the parts of her story the public has never heard."