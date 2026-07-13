Keanu Reeves shares life lessons learned from motorcycle racing

Lifelong motorcycle enthusiast Keanu Reeves recently spilled the life lessons he learned from the motorsport.

The John Wick star and master bike builder Gard Hollinger created their own professional racing team to compete in the MotoAmerica Super Hooligan National Championship.

Having expanded his passion into the world of professional motorsport, their racing journey and the building of a proprietary are featured in the six-part documentary series Hooligans: The ARCH Racing Project, which premiered on July 12, on Samsung TV Plus.

In an interview, Reeves, 61, shared that motorcycle racing taught him about teamwork, ambition and overcoming challenges. He described the sport as "controlled chaos" and sees it as a way to tell human stories.

“It’s about building a team, ambition, vision, creating something you love, sharing it with the world and overcoming challenges. It’s American tradition,” he told People.

Reeves and Hollinger believe the themes of motorcycle racing resonate far beyond the track. “The internal wanting to win. Overcoming personal challenges,” the Matrix actor says. “Emotion, in a weird way, is the one thing we can all share. We all have that in common.”

The first episode of Hooligans: The ARCH Racing Project is now available to stream on Samsung TV Plus. New episodes premiere every Sunday through August 16.