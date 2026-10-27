Kim Kardashian recalls grandma MJ’s advice during painful divorce

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her short marriage to Kris Humphries and revealed how her late grandmother helped her deal with the difficult decision to end it.

While sharing her story for journalist Jonathan Van Meter’s book, Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future, Kim explained that she had doubts about the marriage even before the wedding.

The reality star said she thought her nervousness was just cold feet. However, she later realised that she should have listened to her feelings instead of worrying about what other people would say.

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Her grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon, also shared her own experience of making a similar mistake. She told Kim that happiness mattered more than the money spent on a wedding or the fear of disappointing others.

“You have to be happy. You have to be,” MJ told her.

Kim also revealed that her mother, Kris Jenner, noticed she was unhappy and even offered to help her cancel the wedding before the ceremony.

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Despite their concerns, Kim went ahead with the marriage. She, moreover, filed for divorce from Humphries after just 72 days.

So now looking back, Kim believe that she should have trusted her instincts.