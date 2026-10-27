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Duchess Sophie explores tech secrets while Edward follows in Harry's footsteps

Duchess Sophie gets inside Nokia’s AI secrets during high-tech royal visit to Finland

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Web Desk
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Published October 27, 2026

Duchess Sophie explores tech secrets while Edward follows in Harrys footsteps

The Duchess of Edinburgh travelled to Nokia’s headquarters in Espoo, where she met the company’s chief executive, Justin Hotard, at its Executive Experience Centre. 

The visit offered an insight into the telecommunications giant’s work on artificial intelligence and the measures being developed to protect AI systems from potential vulnerabilities.

The Duchess also made a more personal stop in Helsinki, visiting Ipi Kulmakuppila, a Finnish café that provides employment opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities. 

Read More: Duchess Sophie fulfils King Charles' assignment with peace message

Sophie spent time meeting staff, posing for photographs and learning how the café helps its employees build skills and take an active role in working life.

Meanwhile, the Duke continued at the Tiima Science Centre and Proto Design Centre, where she met Ukrainian children. 

His recent activities draws comparisons to Prince Harry’s previous work with young people and charitable causes. 

Read More: Duchess Sophie and Edward ready to unite with Finland's President

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