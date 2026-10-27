Britney Spears’ ex Sam Asghari joins 'Crazy Rich Arabs' cast

Sam Asghari is set to star in a new romantic comedy, Crazy Rich Arabs, alongside Omar Sharif Jr. and many other actors.

The film will start shooting in Los Angeles next week.

The movie is about Youssef, a musician from Beirut who travels to Los Angeles for an arranged marriage.

His plans, however, take unexpected turn when he discovers his long lost identical twin, Omar, a wealthy lawyer who handles divorces in Hollywood.

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Things gets even more complicated when the brothers decide to switch identities. Their decision leads to romantic moments, family secrets and plenty of confusion.

Omar Sharif Jr. will play Shay, a charming Airbnb host, while Sophia Konat will appear as Reema, the woman Youssef is expected to marry.

The cast also includes Aron Kader, Walid Chaya and George Khouri.

Peter Takla will direct the film, which was written by Chaya and Jimmy Monack. Chaya, meanwhile, is also producing the project through Moonlit Wings Productions.

The movie is set to bring more Arab characters into Hollywood stories, especially in leading roles.

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Chaya, moreover, shared that he rarely saw people like himself represented on screen while growing up.

Despite its similar name, the movie has no connection to Crazy Rich Asians.