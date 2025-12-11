Sam Asghari still ‘respects' ex Britney Spears

Sam Asghari talks about marriage to ex-wife Britney Spears

Sam Asghari is keeping things respectful when it comes to his ex-wife, Britney Spears.

The actor, 31, opened up about their past relationship in a new interview with Playgirl, sharing that he holds nothing but admiration for the pop star, 44, despite their marriage ending in 2024.

Asghari referenced an Iranian proverb that advises never speaking ill of someone with whom you’ve shared a bond.

“And whatever follows is irrelevant,” he told the magazine.

“So, I always want to respect that. I'm always going to stick to that, and that's the number one thing for me.”

The couple first met on the set of Spears’ Slumber Party music video in 2016, got engaged in September 2021, and married the following June.

They separated in August 2023, and their divorce was finalized in May 2024.

Asghari spoke warmly of Spears in the interview, emphasizing that what matters is the bond they shared behind closed doors.

“The best thing you can do is celebrate the past, appreciate the past, and not dwell on the fact that it's over,” he said. “Be happy it ever even happened.”

Though he is currently dating Brooke Irvine, Asghari continues to support Spears from afar.

After Spears called their marriage “a fake distraction” in an August 2025 Instagram post, Asghari issued a statement through his rep, “Our marriage was very real to me. It may have been short, but we were together for seven years. I was in love with her, will always have love for her, and wish her the best always.”

He also reflected on the impact of their high-profile relationship on his career.

“When you’re in such a public relationship ... it sort of gave me that platform for who I am,” Asghari explained, while noting it also meant he had to “work harder to prove myself.”

Even after their split, Asghari’s words show he values the connection he shared with Spears and remains grateful for their time together.