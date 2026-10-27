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Adela marks new career peak with 'PRIMA' album amid breakthrough year

Adela unlocks new achievement after 'Nicole Kidman' became global hit

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Web Desk
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Published October 27, 2026

Adela marks new career peak with PRIMA album amid breakthrough year
Adela marks new career peak with 'PRIMA' album amid breakthrough year

Adela has now unlocked a new milestone with the song living rent-free in everyone's minds around the globe ever since its release.

The 22-year-old pop icon's iconic song Nicole Kidman has surpassed 200 million streams on Spotify, and became the Machine Girl hitmaker's second track ever to achieve this.

Nicole Kidman became the anthem of the year on social media, and was also included in the recent Victoria's Secret show playlist.

Fans took to social media to celebrate the milestone and applauded the Slovakian singer.

READ MORE: Adela sheds light on fighting for creative freedom against label

One fan wrote, "never leaves my head," while another added, "smash hit of 2026."

A third chimed in, "ADELA is quietly racking up numbers," and "ICONICCCC."

More added, "MOTHER DESERVES THIS," and "QUEEN."

READ MORE: Adela drops major bombshell as 'PRIMA' kicks off records

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