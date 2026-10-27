Adela marks new career peak with 'PRIMA' album amid breakthrough year

Adela has now unlocked a new milestone with the song living rent-free in everyone's minds around the globe ever since its release.

The 22-year-old pop icon's iconic song Nicole Kidman has surpassed 200 million streams on Spotify, and became the Machine Girl hitmaker's second track ever to achieve this.

Nicole Kidman became the anthem of the year on social media, and was also included in the recent Victoria's Secret show playlist.

Fans took to social media to celebrate the milestone and applauded the Slovakian singer.

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One fan wrote, "never leaves my head," while another added, "smash hit of 2026."

A third chimed in, "ADELA is quietly racking up numbers," and "ICONICCCC."

More added, "MOTHER DESERVES THIS," and "QUEEN."

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