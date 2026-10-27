Susan Saint James dies: Inside Emmy-winner's illustrious life and career

Susan Saint James, the Emmy-winning actress best known for McMillan & Wife and Kate & Allie, has died at age 80 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Saint James passed away on Monday, October 26, her family confirmed to People magazine.

In a statement shared with the outlet on Tuesday, her loved ones remembered her as a beloved star whose successful Hollywood career was matched by her devotion to family and philanthropy.

READ MORE: 'Kate & Allie' star Susan Saint James dies at 80 after cancer diagnosis

Born Susan Jane Miller in Los Angeles in 1946, Saint James dreamed of becoming an actress from childhood. She changed her surname at 20 before heading to Hollywood, where she signed a contract with Universal. Her early breakthrough came with the television series The Name of the Game, earning her three Emmy nominations and one win.

In 1971, she joined McMillan & Wife, starring opposite Rock Hudson for five seasons and earning three additional Emmy nominations. She later found another major success in the sitcom Kate & Allie, playing one of two divorced friends who build a home together. The series ran from 1984 to 1989.

Saint James gradually stepped away from acting to focus on raising her children. “The biggest part of my retirement from films and television is because my kids are at that age now where they need to be the stars of our family,” she told the Baltimore Sun in 1993.

Beyond Hollywood, she spent decades supporting the Special Olympics, serving on its international board and organising fundraising events.

Saint James is survived by her husband, Dick Ebersol, four children, seven grandchildren, sister Mary Mercedes Dewey and service dog Lola.

READ MORE: 'All My Children' star Alan Dysert dies at 75 after battling incurable cancer