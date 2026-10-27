Eva Mendes celebrates as Ryan Gosling returns to music: 'More to come'

Eva Mendes celebrates as husband Ryan Gosling returns to music

Ryan Gosling has a new groupie as his band, Dead Man’s Bones, returns with their first song in 17 years.

On Monday, October 26, the rock duo — consisting of Gosling and Zach Shields — released a new single called Lost In The Night, along with a music video starring Rain Spencer and Noah Jupe.

“Thanks for sticking with us all these years,” the band wrote on Instagram as they unveiled the new song.

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Longtime fans were excited for the reunion, but none more than Gosling’s wife, Eva Mendes, who took to Instagram to promote the new song while shedding some light on the actor’s return to music.

“My new favourite song is hauntingly romantic,” Mendes, 52, wrote alongside the song’s cover art, which features her.

When one fan enquired whether the song is part of an upcoming album, Mendes replied, “One hauntingly Romantic song for now then more to come…”

Gosling and Shields met in 2005 and created the band from their shared obsession with ghosts, monsters, graveyards, or anything deathly. They released their first and only album, Dead Man’s Bones, on October 6, 2009.

Just two years later, Gosling met his now-wife on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines. They began dating shortly afterwards and welcomed daughters Esmerelda and Amada in 2014 and 2016, respectively. The couple reportedly tied the knot in 2022, although the exact date remains unconfirmed.

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