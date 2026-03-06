Ryan Gosling makes Eva Mendes' birthday unforgettable in rare public appearance

 
March 06, 2026

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes stunned fans with their first official public appearance together in over a decade.

Gosling turned The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon into a birthday bash for Mendes’ 52nd.

The 45-year-old appeared on the late-night show to promote his upcoming film Project Hail Mary, but the spotlight quickly shifted when he surprised Mendes with an extravagant celebration.

He invited the audience to sing “Happy Birthday” as Mendes. 

Gosling wearing striped Louis Vuitton cardigan, walked onstage to cheers.

The festivities escalated when Fallon revealed that North Bergen High School’s marching band was in the audience.

The band paraded onto the stage, playing “Happy Birthday” while waving a flag emblazoned with Mendes’ name.

Confetti rained down as Gosling clapped, sang along, and received a kiss on the cheek from Mendes.

The moment marked a rare public outing for the couple, who last walked a red carpet together in 2013 for The Place Beyond the Pines.

Since meeting on set in 2011, Gosling and Mendes have kept their relationship largely private, raising daughters Esmeralda and Amada away from the spotlight.

Mendes, who has often spoken about her preference for privacy, seemed touched by the surprise.

The celebration not only honored Mendes’ milestone birthday but also delighted fans with a rare glimpse of Hollywood’s most private couple. 

