Matthew Perry was 'fighting for his life' during 2021 'Friends' reunion

The 2021 Friends reunion special was the first time Matthew Perry stepped back into the spotlight in years and became his last major television appearance before his death in 2023.

In Netflix’s new documentary, The One About Matthew Perry, the late actor’s sister, Mia Perry Bowick, and friend Kevin Pollak revealed that Perry was “very nervous about coming back out.”

“It’s tough to watch, because he’s just not himself,” Pollak says, explaining that Perry was “struggling with sobriety” and feeling “a lot of pressure” at the time.

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Bowick adds that her brother’s “energy and life force” were “diminished” following his near-fatal health scare in 2018.

After spending months in the hospital following a colon rupture linked to opioid overuse, Perry returned to the spotlight for the HBO Max special alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

Bowick reveals Perry “wanted to be like, ‘I’m here. I’m good, everything’s fine,’” but that was “only sort of half-true.”

Following filming, Perry felt “relieved” but “tired,” his sister recalls. She says he remained frightened about his future, adding that part of him “did not think it was possible to live a sober life.”

Perry died at 54 on October 28, 2023, due to the “acute effects of ketamine” and accidental drowning.

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