Matthew Perry gets special 'Friends' tribute on his gravesite

Perry famously portrayed Chandler Muriel Bing on the hit NBC sitcom which ran from 1994 to 2004

Matthew Perry’s legacy lives on with a new Friends tribute.

More than two years after his tragic death, Perry’s gravesite has received a deeply personal update tied to his most iconic role. Entertainment Weekly reported that Perry’s final resting place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills now features a plaque honouring his legacy and his time as Chandler Muriel Bing on Friends. Until recently, the section of the mausoleum had been unmarked.

During a visit on New Year’s Day, EW spotted a newly installed plaque bearing Perry’s full name and dates. “Matthew Langford Perry,” it reads, followed by “August 19, 1969 - October 28, 2023.” Beneath that sits the inscription “Much Loved — Friend —”

The epitaph was a clear bod to the role that defined his career across 10 seasons of the NBC sitcom from 1994 to 2004.

The space had already become a quiet tribute to the actor. Flowers lined the mausoleum wall, including a festive arrangement of red and white blooms and frosted pinecones. An unsigned card tucked inside read, “Thank you for the memories. You are far from forgotten.” A Batman-themed keychain was also left behind, referencing Perry’s longtime love for the Caped Crusader and his self-described alter ego, “Mattman.”

Perry’s remains are housed in a private outdoor mausoleum area known as Sanctuary of Treasured Love.

Perry died at age 54 after suffering the “acute effects of ketamine.” He was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home and pronounced dead at the scene. In the months since, multiple individuals connected to the illegal distribution of ketamine to the actor have been sentenced or are awaiting sentencing.