Matthew Perry's family breaks silence in chilling statement

Three years after the loss of Matthew Perry, the grief is still very much alive – and now, it’s being heard in court.

In a powerful victim impact statement, Perry’s stepmother, Debbie Perry, did not hold back as she addressed Jasveen Sangha – the woman prosecutors have labeled the “Ketamine Queen.”

“The pain you’ve caused to hundreds maybe thousands is irreversible,” Debbie wrote. “There is no joy… No light in the window. They won’t be back.”

Her message was clear: accountability matters.

“You caused this… You who has talent for business enough to make money chose the one way that hurts people,” she continued, urging the court to impose the maximum sentence.

“Please give this heartless woman the maximum prison sentence so she won’t be able to hurt other families like ours.”

Sangha’s sentencing is set for April 8, following a case that has exposed a disturbing network tied to Perry’s death in October 2023. The actor died from the acute effects of Ketamine at 54.

Prosecutors say multiple people – including doctors and Perry’s own assistant – played roles in supplying the drug, with several already accepting plea deals.

Sangha admitted to selling ketamine in the weeks leading up to Perry’s death, allegedly using intermediaries and unmarked packaging.

Authorities also claim she attempted to erase evidence after learning what had happened.

Now, while Sangha is pushing for time served, prosecutors are seeking 15 years.

For Perry’s family, though, this is not about numbers – it’s about making sure no one else has to write a statement like this again.