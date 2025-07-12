Bianca Censori stands up to Kanye West?

Bianca Censori tells Kanye West 'she's out'

Bianca Censori told Kanye West that she’s done!

As reported by Closer Magazine, following months of increasingly controversial public appearances alongside Ye, insiders have revealed that Bianca is at breaking point.

When they first got together, Kanye reportedly promised Bianca to turn her into a fashion icon.

The source stated, “Kanye promised her the world when they first got together. He told her he was going to turn her into this global fashion icon - but so far it’s been a whole lot of talk and very little action.”

“He hasn’t built collections around her like he promised or gotten her any huge fashion magazine covers. It’s been a massive disappointment, especially because she’s done everything he asked of her,” the source also added.

They stated, “He demanded that she trust his ‘vision’ 100 percent, and he’s used that to get her to do some really humiliating things.”

Now, Bianca has told Kanye “straight up” that things need to change.

“Bianca has gone along with everything he’s asked and she has nothing to show for it. She’s told him straight up that things need to change,” the source stated.

Adding, “He needs to stop all the showmanship and put some real effort into launching her career. She’s made it clear that if he can’t back up his words with action, she’s out.”

This comes after Bianca Censori recently uploaded steamy polaroids on her Instagram which were shot by Kanye West.

“Shot by Ye,” she wrote in the caption.