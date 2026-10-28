Jennifer Lawrence confirms cosmetic surgery after two kids

Jennifer Lawrence has confirmed she has had breast surgery since becoming a mother of two, and says she wants to look good as a "mom” who looks put together at school drop-off.

The Oscar-winning actress, 36, made the admission in an October 2026 cover story for The Cut.

She had previously mentioned planning a surgery after the birth of her youngest child in April 2025.

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The report does not give a date for the procedure or any further details, and it does not give a full transcript of her confirmation.

Outlets differ on the exact procedure, with PEOPLE describing a breast lift and others calling it an augmentation.

Lawrence also said she plans to have a facelift “one day”.

Talking about her goals as a parent, she said: “I want to be a [good looking] mom.” She added that she wants to look like a woman who has her life together at drop-off, and to look polished even right after waking up.

Her comments echo what she told The New Yorker in 2025 about her body after pregnancy.

“Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one,” she said of her first child, Cy. Of her second pregnancy, she said: “Second one, nothing bounced back.”

Lawrence has been open about other cosmetic work this year.

In a September 2026 Vogue interview, she said she had “baby Botox”, which uses smaller doses of botulinum toxin than standard Botox.

She also said she wanted buccal fat removal but decided against it because “everyone will know”, adding: “But just know that I want that.”

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