Savannah Chrisley’s mystery fiancé revealed after pregnancy news

Savannah Chrisley’s engagement and pregnancy announcement came with one major mystery: who is the man she’s preparing to marry?

Now, reports have identified her fiancé as businessman Jason Galanis, whose past has attracted plenty of attention of its own.

The 29-year-old reality star recently revealed that she is engaged and expecting her first child, sharing that her partner is named Jason and is “much older” than her.

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She had kept their relationship largely private, despite reports that the pair had been spotted together in the Cayman Islands.

“We do everything together,” Savannah said on her Unlocked podcast. “It’s just such an amazing, fulfilling feeling to finally find your person. And I’m there. So yes, the age difference. So what?”

She added that he “does not look his age, nor does he act his age.”

Who is Jason Galanis?

According to TMZ, sources identified Savannah’s fiancé as Jason Galanis, a 56-year-old businessman who was sentenced to federal prison in 2020 in connection with multimillion-dollar securities fraud schemes.

His sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump in March 2025.

The outlet also reported that Galanis had business ties to Hunter Biden and Devon Archer. His identity became public after Savannah shared a maternity-shoot video featuring the couple together.

How their romance began

Savannah reportedly said Galanis first contacted her in June 2025 to congratulate her on advocating for her parents’ release from prison.

Their conversations eventually turned romantic, and they began dating the following month.

Her father, Todd Chrisley, was initially skeptical about their age gap but has since reportedly approved of the relationship.

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With a baby on the way and wedding plans ahead, Savannah’s personal life has entered a major new chapter — and her once-private romance is now firmly in the spotlight.