Savannah Chrisley vows to marry 'much older' man for THIS reason

Savannah Chrisley swears off drama in love life after Robert Shriver split

Savannah Chrisley revealed she will marry someone older than her due to a specific reason after Robert Shriver split.

In a recent chat on her Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast with her brother Grayson Chrisley, the reality star opened up about her ideal partner.

The 28-year-old revealed that she is looking for her future partner to give her a "peaceful life," ideally "someone much, much older."

During the discussion of the sibling duo, Grayson jokingly said that he and his sister Chrisley somehow ended up in a "screwed-up relationship."

While Grayson dished details about the current girl he is dating, likes is a friend of his ex-girlfriend, to which Savannah responded, "Dude, you need to learn, don't s*** where you eat," noting that she only chooses "good relationships with no drama, no nothing."

However, Grayson confessed that the sibling duo actually "like(s) the drama in a very toxic way."

Savannah admitted that she has a thing for a guy who's "a little broken."

But now she declared that she is "tired of the toxicity."

"I'm going to marry someone much, much older than me and I'm going to have a peaceful life," she proclaimed.

Explaining the reason, she said, "You will finally reach a point to where your whole life has been chaos and drama and you're like, 'My system can't take it anymore. I just need peace. Channel your frustration in fun stuff, not the chaos."