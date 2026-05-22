Savannah Chrisley drops relationship bombshell on podcast

Savannah Chrisley just confirmed what fans already suspected – there’s a new man in her life. But if you are waiting for a cute couple selfie or a soft Instagram debut? Don’t hold your breath.

On the May 19 episode of her podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, the 28-year-old reality star casually revealed she’s dating someone – and she’s very much in her feelings about it.

“I am dating someone. I am extremely happy and extremely fulfilled in life,” she said. “I feel like where I am at in life is the moment that I had always dreamt of but never thought was possible.”

For now, no name. no face reveal. No Instagram clues. Just vibes.

Chrisley described her mystery boyfriend as basically a walking green flag with Wi-Fi signal strength.

“I am with someone who loves me, respects me. He’s my biggest cheerleader,” she shared. “When it comes to my business, he is helping me grow it. He’s absolutely brilliant. He is just a kind, decent man. Heck, he’s far more than decent.”

And she was not done hyping him up.

“Someone who is loyal. He’s a fighter. He is soft when he needs to be. He’s a hard ass when he needs to be.”

Still, she made one thing clear: don’t expect a “Meet the Boyfriend” episode anytime soon.

“He deserves that privacy, but there will be a time when you find out about it,” she said. “It may not be until after I’m married, but you will find out about it.”

The low-key approach follows earlier hints, including a March post where she shared a mirror selfie holding a man’s hand while keeping his identity hidden.

Now fans are left doing what they do best – detective work.