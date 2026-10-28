Jennifer Lawrence reveals surprising story behind her fringes

Jennifer Lawrence has a new look, and apparently, her bangs are doing more than switching up her style.

The Hunger Games star has revealed that embracing aging played a part in her decision to get a fringe — though she isn’t promising to keep it forever.

In an interview with Allure published October 27, the actress, 36, revisited some of her most memorable red-carpet and film outfits.

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The conversation also touched on her ever-changing hair, including the dark dye she used while filming The Hunger Games before returning to her natural blonde between shoots.

Asked whether her bangs were here to stay, Lawrence offered a typically candid answer. “Maybe.”

“I think because I’m only getting more wrinkled and I’m not going to start getting more Botox,” the Oscar winner explained.

Still, don’t get too attached to the look. “I get bored, and I like change, so maybe I’ll grow them out,” she added.

Lawrence is also taking her interest in hair beyond the salon chair. She recently launched Mes, a haircare brand described as a “biodesigned haircare” company.

“My hair has always been such a big part of my life,” Lawrence told the outlet. “And so I was always a big consumer with hair products, but I also felt like I had a lot of problems and questions that I needed answering.”

She credited scientist Jasmina Aganovic, who works behind Arcaea, with helping bring her ideas to life.

Speaking to The Cut, she compared building the brand to creating a film character.

“There is an undeniable energetic thing that happens when you’re creating things, whether it’s a movie or a product,” she said.

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“I got that same electric buzz I get from building a character. It’s like, ‘well, I have to follow this because it’s the same animal.’”