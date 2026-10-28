Meghan Markle wins hearts of Britons in surprise turn of events

Meghan Markle sees a ray of hope with her new chapter in Briton despite the latest distressing ordeal she has been facing with her estranged father Thomas Markle Sr.

The 82-year-old, who had been cut off by his daughter was nearly seven years, has been accused of child pornography and child sexual abuse. While he is currently under investigation, the tables have turned for Meghan.

After being heavily criticised for not letting her father meet her children and often getting a low rank in popularity in the UK, perspective have been changing for Britons.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle tell-all to focus on childhood 'trauma' not royal rift

Members of the public were asked about how they feel about Meghan, and it appeared that they have sympathy for Prince Harry’s wife.

“I feel bad for her that she has to deal with a dad that has those kinds of accusations, and she does live a public life,” Margaret told GB News. “So, yes, I do feel sorry for her. I just want her and Harry to have a normal life.”

Meanwhile, Tom noted that Meghan is “an adult” and she has her “own say on the matter”. He added that Meghan has “generated a lot of stress to the United Kingdom people, but I think that’s family business. They will handle it”.

Another member of the public, Karim, echoed Margaret, saying that he empathises where she comes from regarding the children.

"You want to protect your children, especially when you know something bad has happened. Is it substantiated? I understand the Philippine authorities are taking one week to gather all forensic evidence and so forth. So, until the jury’s out, I can say I understand her side to protect her children.”

READ MORE: Meghan Markle's father case takes massive turn after new unbelievable reveal

