Meghan Markle's father case takes massive turn after new unbelievable reveal

Prince Harry's father-in-law Thomas Markle's investigation took a surprise turn after a new shocking revelation.

The Metropolitan Police has reportedly lost the letter containing serious allegations about Meghan Markle's father, it has been claimed.

A letter outlining previous allegations was however reportedly misplaced by the Met, and it was forced to ask Meghan for another copy.

As reported by The Times the Duchess had kept a copy of the letter, for which Met investigators asked after it was lost.

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The publication added that she was able to produce the copy of the document for Scotland Yard when asked. The letter in question is understood to have been sent by Roslyn Loveless.

The police force said it had passed a letter, which contained "a number of claims" about Markle Sr's alleged "offending outside the United Kingdom" to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2019.

Meghan Markle is said to have been left 'upset and really frustrated' after discovering the Met Police failed to fully investigate the allegations.

The Duchess's dad, who is based in the US, is being investigated by Filipino authorities over allegations he was in possession of child sexual abuse material following a report from his sonThomas Markle Jr.

In the letter sent by Ms Loveless, who died last year and is the mother of the Duchess' two half-siblings Samantha Markle and Mr Markle Jr, is said to have accused Thomas of child abuse.

Meanwhile, Meghan's father has denied the allegations against him, telling the Daily Mail: "This is bulls**t. It’s just a bunch of lies. It’s sick. I have no idea why Tom is trying to destroy me with these lies."

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