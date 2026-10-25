Katie Price believes Lee Andrews obsessed with her after THIS move

Following the incident, sources close to Price told Closer that she was convinced that the self-proclaimed businessman was trying to provoke a reaction and make her jealous

Katie Price, who previously confirmed that she had split from her husband, Lee Andrews, has been spotted wearing her wedding ring again.

Amid their on-and-off relationship, one move by Lee that the former model,48, reportedly disapproved of was a video featuring content creator Bonnie Blue.

Following the incident, sources close to Price told Closer that she was convinced that the self-proclaimed businessman was trying to provoke a reaction and make her jealous.

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‘Katie is genuinely unsettled by it all,’ our insider says. ‘She feels like Lee just won’t let things go and is constantly looking for another way to get her attention. He’s obsessed with her, and she doesn’t know if she should love it or if she should be scared.’

The Dubai-based businessman, 43, set tongues wagging after posting a video of OnlyFans star Bonnie, 27, talking about Katie.

The insider continues, ‘Pushing the OnlyFans content on Instagram is all about getting a reaction and making Katie jealous.

The Bonnie Blue cameo was apparently just the beginning.

For those unfamiliar with the situation, Katie was reportedly said to have texted Lee last month to tell him she wanted to split after discovering that he had just £2.2 in his bank account, allegedly pretending to be a millionaire.

Lee is currently following Katie on Instagram.

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