Gisele Bündchen's true feelings on Tom Brady's new love laid bare

Tom Brady may reportedly have a new Victoria’s Secret model in his life, but according to insiders, Gisele Bündchen has no plans to keep tabs on her ex-husband’s love life.

Four years after their divorce, the supermodel is said to be focused on her own world rather than wondering who Brady is dating next.

“Gisele doesn’t wish Tom well, and she doesn’t wish him ill. She wishes him nothing. He leaves her numb. She’s moved on, and his love life simply isn’t on her radar anymore,” a source told Rob Shutter.

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Brady, 49, has been linked to Candice Swanepoel, 38, a South African supermodel who also wore the famous Victoria’s Secret Angel wings.

Neither has publicly confirmed the reported romance, but the pairing has naturally sparked comparisons with Bündchen.

Despite the headlines, an insider claims Bündchen isn’t interested in comparing herself with Brady’s rumored new partner or revisiting their past.

“She isn’t sitting around wondering why Tom is dating another Victoria’s Secret Angel. She knows exactly who she is, and she has nothing to prove. She’s not interested in monitoring his relationships or getting dragged back into the headlines about his personal life,” the source added.

There is, however, one area where Bündchen reportedly remains firmly involved: their children. The former couple share Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13, and their well-being remains a priority.

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“Gisele cares about who is around her children and whether they are treated well. That will never change. But who Tom dates and what he does with his private life? That’s his business, not hers,” the insider said.