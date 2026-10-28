King Charles, Queen Camilla's new announcement delights fans amid crisis

A significant update regarding King Charles and Queen Camilla's upcoming joint appearance has been confirmed during the monarch's controversial tour of the Caribbean.

The official Instagram page of the Royal Variety Performance disclosed that the royal couple is set to grace the event with their presence.

"We're delighted to announce that this year's @royalvarietyperformance will be attended by Their Majesties The King and Queen and staged at the @royalalberthall on 20th Nov," the caption reads.

READ MORE: King Charles shares joyful moments in Bahamas before addressing dark chapter

The statement further shared that Jason Manford is hosting for his third time, making this his 6th appearance on the Royal Variety Performance in line with legends such as Tommy Cooper and Ken Dodd.

Several stars, including Idina Menzel, The Hawkstone Farmers Choir, James Blunt, Vanessa Williams and many others, will take part in different performances.

READ MORE: King Charles ready to take major risk amid new turmoil: ‘will not back out'

This update came during King Charles' Bahamas tour as the 'apology' demands grow.

For the unversed, the monarch faces the “biggest risk of his reign” during this high-stakes visit.

Historian Sir Anthony Seldon earlier shared, "This is the biggest risk of his reign so far, with so much just outside of his control.

"Questions about slavery, reparations and apologies mean the moral integrity of the monarchy is being questioned."