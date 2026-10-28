Demi Lovato shares health update after sparking concern with hospital visit

Demi Lovato shares health update after brief hospitalisation

Demi Lovato has reassured fans that she is doing fine after a brief hospital visit.

While the Heart Attack singer’s latest health scare has left her wondering whether a favourite food triggered the unexpected reaction, she was quick to calm fans and put their concerns to rest with a simple message.

The 34-year-old pop star took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 27, to share a glimpse of her hospital visit.

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She posted a photograph showing an IV in her arm and a hospital bracelet around her wrist. Adding a touch of humour to the situation, the Camp Rock star suggested that either passionfruit or sushi could have triggered the reaction.

“soooooo i’m either allergic to passionfruit or sushi now!” she wrote over the photograph.

According to the details shared in the post, the Cool For The Summer songstress went to have a reaction checked out but was discharged shortly afterwards.

She later followed up with a reassuring message, writing, “i’m fine!!” Notably, both posts have since been deleted from her Instagram Stories.

Fans were really concerned, with one Lovatic writing, “I’m pretty sure every Lovatic had an immediate panic reaction,” while another admitted, “Literally had a heart attack when I saw the news [upset emoji].”

Although Lovato, 34, did not provide further details about the symptoms she experienced or the suspected reaction, her brief update indicated that she had been able to leave the hospital soon after being evaluated.

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